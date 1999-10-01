Jo Koy announces two arena shows in Colorado

DENVER — Comedian Jo Koy is hitting the road in 2023 for the "Jo Koy World Tour."
The tour will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Ticket prices range from $78 to $198 and are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
Tour stops are also planned in Cheyenne on Thursday, March 2 and at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 3.
Koy recently released the film "Easter Sunday" and the Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum."
JO KOY WORLD TOUR 2023
- Friday, January 27, 2023 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
- Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- Sunday, January 29, 2023 - Corpus Christi @ American Bank Center Arena
- Friday, February 3, 2023 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
- Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena
- Thursday, March 2, 2023 - Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center
- Friday, March 3, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
- Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- Thursday, March 9, 2023 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
- Saturday, March 11, 2023 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
- Sunday, March 12, 2023 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center
- Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
- Friday, March 17, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
- Saturday, March 18, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
- Thursday, March 23, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
- Friday, March 24, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall
- Saturday, March 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
- Thursday, March 30, 2023 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
- Friday, March 31, 2023 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
- Saturday, April 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic
- Thursday, April 6, 2023 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
- Friday, April 7, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
