Jo Koy announces two arena shows in Colorado

DENVER — Comedian Jo Koy is hitting the road in 2023 for the "Jo Koy World Tour."

The tour will make a stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Ticket prices range from $78 to $198 and are available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Tour stops are also planned in Cheyenne on Thursday, March 2 and at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 3.

Koy recently released the film "Easter Sunday" and the Netflix special "Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum."

JO KOY WORLD TOUR 2023

Friday, January 27, 2023 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Saturday, January 28, 2023 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sunday, January 29, 2023 - Corpus Christi @ American Bank Center Arena

Friday, February 3, 2023 - Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena

Thursday, March 2, 2023 - Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Civic Center

Friday, March 3, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sunday, March 12, 2023 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center

Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

Friday, March 17, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Thursday, March 23, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

Friday, March 24, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Thursday, March 30, 2023 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre

Friday, March 31, 2023 - Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

Saturday, April 1, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic

Thursday, April 6, 2023 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Friday, April 7, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.



