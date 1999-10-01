John Cena is coming to Colorado

John Cena is the most requested Make-A-Wish wish granter of all time, with more than 650 visits with children.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado will, in fact, be able to see John Cena in September.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that John Cena will return to Colorado in September as part of the company's live "Friday Night SmackDown" television broadcast.

WWE said Cena, who returns to "Friday Night SmackDown" on FOX on Friday, Sept. 1, in Pennsylvania, will also appear on the show for seven consecutive weeks through the end of October, starting Friday, Sept. 15, at Ball Arena in Denver.

WWE is bringing the nationally televised "Friday Night SmackDown" to Ball Arena in Denver for the first time ever on Sept. 15. "SmackDown" was recorded, but did not air live, on Tuesdays in previous years it has appeared in Denver.

Besides Cena, other WWE Superstars scheduled to appear in Colorado include Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair, Solo Sikoa, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory and more.

Tickets for the Denver pro wrestling event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com starting at $20. For more information, visit WWE.com/events.

Get ready to see a lot more of the 🐐 on FOX 🙌



Starting this Friday night, @JohnCena will be on #SmackDown 8 of the next 9 weeks! pic.twitter.com/tP6Euv9c2G — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 28, 2023

WWE said Cena will also appear at the "WWE Superstar Spectacle" in India on Friday, Sept. 8.

During his eight-week WWE return, Cena will host children and their families in each of the cities to experience a WWE event in-person. Cena is the most requested wish granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.