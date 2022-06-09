Golden hiking trail renamed to honor John Denver song

John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High,” one of two Colorado state songs, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A hiking trail at Golden Gate Canyon State Park has been renamed for Colorado's second state song.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) renamed the Mountain Lion Trail at Golden Gate Canyon State Park as “Rocky Mountain High Trail.”

Polis' office made the renaming announcement Wednesday in honor of the 50th anniversary of John Denver’s song “Rocky Mountain High.”

“Here in Colorado, we’ve always known that our majestic mountains, our bright blue skies, our starlit nights, and our forest and streams were the stuff of legends - but John Denver made them the stuff of song lyrics too. And not just any lyrics, but world-famous lyrics that span genres and generations,” said Polis.

“My parents took me to my first concert to see John Denver at Red Rocks in 1980 when I was five, and I danced in the aisles and our family continues dancing to this day to John Denver’s incredible music. As we continue to protect our environment and ensure Coloradans can thrive for generations to come, I am thrilled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of our state song Rocky Mountain High in such a meaningful way.”

“Rocky Mountain High” was released by Denver in 1972. As the title track of his album “Rocky Mountain High,” the song rose to No. 9 on the Hot 100 in 1973.

The song was made one of two official Colorado state songs in 2007, sharing the honor with "Where the Columbines Grow."

