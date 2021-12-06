Comedian John Mulaney announces show at Red Rocks

MORRISON, Colo. — Emmy Award winning comedian, actor and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney has announced a 33-city tour in 2022.
The "From Scratch" tour will launch March 11 in Pennsylvania and wrap July 14 in Chicago. The tour is scheduled to make a Colorado stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at AXS.com. A ticket presale begins Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.
The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
John Mulaney tour dates
- Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
- Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center
- Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*
- Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*
- Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*
- Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center
- Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena
- Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
- Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena
- Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center
- Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
- Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre
- Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
- Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
- Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
- Sun May 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena
- Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena
- Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*
- Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
- Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena
- Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.
Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.
