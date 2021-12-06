Comedian John Mulaney announces show at Red Rocks

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian.

MORRISON, Colo. — Emmy Award winning comedian, actor and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney has announced a 33-city tour in 2022.

The "From Scratch" tour will launch March 11 in Pennsylvania and wrap July 14 in Chicago. The tour is scheduled to make a Colorado stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at AXS.com. A ticket presale begins Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

John Mulaney tour dates

Fri Mar 11 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 12 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Sun Mar 13 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 18 — Portland, ME — Cross Insurance Arena*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino*

Sat Mar 19 — Ledyard, CT — Foxwoods Resort Casino (LATE)*

Thu Mar 24 — Austin, TX — H-E-B Center

Fri Mar 25 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 26 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Fri Apr 01 — Savannah, GA — Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 02 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sun Apr 03 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Thu Apr 07 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Fri Apr 08 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Sat Apr 09 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Arena

Sun Apr 17 — Denver, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Apr 22 — Omaha, NE — CHI Health Center

Sat Apr 23 — Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Fri Apr 29 — Berkeley, CA — Greek Theatre

Thu May 12 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

Fri May 13 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sat May 14 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sun May 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri May 20 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Sat May 21 — Norfolk, VA — Scope Arena

Sun May 22 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Thu June 9 — Springfield, MA — MassMutual Center*

Fri Jun 10 — Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Jun 11 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Sun Jun 12 — Syracuse, NY — Upstate Medical University Arena

Fri Jun 17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Thu Jun 23 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

