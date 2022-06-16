John Mulaney adds Colorado dates to new US tour

Fresh off hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' John Mulaney is back on the road for a standup comedy tour.

BOULDER, Colo. — Emmy Award winning comedian, actor and former "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney has added two Colorado venues to his cross-country tour.

The "From Scratch Tour," which launched earlier in 2022 and came to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in April, will now stop in Colorado Springs and Boulder.

Mulaney will perform at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Boulder's Macky Auditorium on Monday, Oct. 24.

Ticket presales are open now with the promo code SCRATCH at JohnMulaney.com.

General ticket sales begin Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Pre-sale NOW LIVE with code SCRATCH. Tickets and all upcoming tour dates at https://t.co/keHcteG2QW. #fromscratchtour pic.twitter.com/Pb1F30jlYV — John Mulaney (@mulaney) June 15, 2022

