John Oliver announces Colorado tour stop

The host of 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' plans to visit Colorado this summer.

DENVER — John Oliver will make a tour stop in Colorado this summer.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian and television host will bring his "John Oliver Live" tour to Denver's Bellco Theatre on Sunday, July 23.

Tickets for Oliver's Colorado tour stop will be available starting with local presales beginning Tuesday, May 23. General ticket sales begin Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Oliver is the host of the HBO show "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" which has won 23 Primetime Emmys, five Writer’s Guild Awards, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, four Television Critics Association Awards, and two Peabodys.

Oliver was a correspondent on "The Daily Show" from 2006 to 2013.

