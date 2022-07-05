Former Johnson and Wales campus gets a new name

The Denver campus of three former colleges is getting new life and a new name.

DENVER — The former Johnson and Wales University (JWU) campus in Denver has been renamed “Mosaic Community Campus” by its new owners.

Nonprofit Urban Land Conservancy (ULC), Denver Public Schools (DPS) and Denver Housing Authority (DHA) purchased the former campus in June 2021.

In 1999, Johnson and Wales acquired the ten-acre Denver campus that once housed the Colorado Women's College and later the University of Denver Law School. The north Miami and Denver campuses of Johnson and Wales ceased operations in the summer of 2021.

Mosaic Community Campus was selected as the new name through a six-month community process, said a ULC press release. The name was selected from more than 110 suggestions submitted by community members.

"We are very excited about the name, Mosaic Community Campus," said Aaron Martinez, Vice President of Operations and Sustainability for ULC and President of the newly formed Campus Owners’ Association.

"When we were considering the final list of potential names presented by the Renaming Committee, ‘Mosaic’ stood out as the clear front runner," said Martinez. "It perfectly embodies the campus goals of providing an accessible community hub for quality education, economic development, and affordable living opportunities for people from all socioeconomic backgrounds, races, and ethnicities."

ULC said plans are underway to convert six former dorms into affordable housing for individuals and families. Archway Communities will renovate four buildings on the east side of the campus while DHA will renovate two dorms on the south side into affordable homes.

Denver School of the Arts aims expand its enrollment to have students on the Mosaic Campus over the next two years, said ULC.

