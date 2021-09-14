Denver comedian advances to finals of 'America's Got Talent'

Colorado favorite Josh Blue will perform Tuesday in the final round of "America's Got Talent."

LOS ANGELES — Denver-based stand-up comedian Josh Blue is headed to the finals of "America's Got Talent."

Blue advanced following a semi-finals set about his experiences as a member of the U.S. Paralympic soccer team

"This is the year of Josh Blue!" said judge Howie Mandel.

Blue will be performing in the final round of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. on 9NEWS.

The winner of NBC’s "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, Blue has performed at venues across the country, including numerous sold-out shows at Denver's Comedy Works. Blue is known for his sarcastic comedy that breaks down stereotypes of those with disabilities.

Viewers will determine who advances to the AGT finals based on live voting online or on the "America’s Got Talent" app. The results show will air on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. on NBC.

If you missed Josh’s initial performances, you can view them below:

