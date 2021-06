List of Fourth of July firework shows across Colorado

After a year of canceled firework displays, Colorado is ready to light up the sky this Independence Day.

COLORADO, USA — The Fourth of July is nearly here, and many may be contemplating where to watch fireworks blast into the night sky. Luckily, there are plenty of firework shows planned throughout Colorado from which to choose.

Check out our handy list of places to help celebrate America’s 245th birthday.

As always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.

> Did we miss a fireworks show? Send us an email.

WHAT: San Luis Valley Taste Fest

WHERE: Downtown Alamosa

WHEN: Saturday, July 3

WHAT: Independence Day Fireworks

WHERE: Stenger Soccer Complex

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Spectacular

WHERE: Bicentennial Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Salute to the USA

WHERE: Harry A. Nottingham Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Bein Baseball Complex

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Carmichael Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Stars & Stripes

WHERE: Riverdale Regional Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 3

WHAT: Great American Picnic

WHERE: Broomfield County Commons Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Brush 4th of July Parade & Rodeo

WHERE: Brush Fairgrounds

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Buena Vista rodeo grounds

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Fireworks in Castle Rock

WHERE: Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Cheyenne 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Frontier Park

WHEN: July 4 fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

WHAT: Rocky Mountain Vibes Fireworks

WHERE: UCHealth Park

WHEN: Friday, July 2

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

WHERE: Cheyenne Mountain Resort

WHEN: July 4 for resort guests only

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration at The Broadmoor

WHERE: The Broadmoor

WHEN: July 4 for resort guests only

WHAT: Colorado Rapids' 4th Fest

WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Moffat County Fairgrounds

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dark thirty

WHAT: Creede's Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Moffat County High School

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks

WHERE: Mount Crested Butte

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Cripple Creek's 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: South side of town

WHEN: July 4 around 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Colorado National Speedway Fireworks

WHERE: Colorado National Speedway

WHEN: July 3 and July 4 after the races

WHAT: Fourth of July Fireworks

WHERE: Confluence Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Colorado Rockies Fireworks

WHERE: Coors Field

WHEN: Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3

WHAT: Elitch Gardens Fireworks

WHERE: Elitch Gardens

WHEN: July 4 at park closing time

WHAT: City of Durango 4th of July

WHERE: Transit Parking Lot

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Brush Creek Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks

WHERE: Cornerstone Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks

WHERE: Belleview Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: Erie Fireworks Show

WHERE: Erie Community Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Lake Estes

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Fairplay’s Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Fairplay Beach

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th at Firestone

WHERE: Saddleback Golf Course

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Florence 4th of July Festival

WHERE: Florence High School Hill

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: I-76 Speedway Racing & Fireworks

WHERE: I-76 Speedway

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with post-race fireworks

WHAT: Glendale Fireworks Display

WHERE: Creekside Park

WHEN: Friday, July 2

WHAT: Golden 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Lions Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Granby Rodeo

WHERE: Flying Heels Arena

WHEN: Saturday, July 3

WHAT: Fireworks at Greeley Stampede

WHERE: Island Grove Regional Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Grand Junction Fireworks

WHERE: Suplizio Field

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Independence Day Fireworks

WHERE: Grand Lake

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July in Gunnison

WHERE: Jorgenson Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: July 4 Fireworks

WHERE: Highland Heritage Regional Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Holyoke Volunteer Fire Department Fireworks

WHERE: City Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Idaho Springs 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Citizen's Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: JVFD Fireworks

WHERE: Cedar and 10th Streets

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 4th Fireworks

WHERE: Keenesburg

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Fire Up The Cliffs

WHERE: Kremmling Town Square

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Fourth of July Celebration

WHERE: Memorial Park

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHAT: Big Boom Bash

WHERE: Jeffco Stadium

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: July 4th Fireworks

WHERE: Lamar

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 4th in Leadville

WHERE: Leadville

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Independence Celebration

WHERE: Limon

WHEN: Saturday, July 3

WHAT: Independence Celebration

WHERE: Lone Tree

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: July Fourth 2021 at The Ranch Events Complex

WHERE: The Ranch Events Complex

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: July 4 Fireworks

WHERE: Central Louisville

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: Meeker Range Call

WHERE: City Park, Circle Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Sunset Mesa

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Jet Car Nationals and Fireworks

WHERE: Bandimere Speedway

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with races at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: July 4th Celebration

WHERE: Otis Fire Hall & Baseball Fields

WHEN: July 4 with festivities all day, fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Pagosa Springs High School Sports Complex

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Tri-Lakes Fourth of July Pioneer Days

WHERE: Palmer Lake

WHEN: Saturday, July 3 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Parker July 4 Celebration

WHERE: Salisbury Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Falcon Freedom Days

WHERE: Meridian Ranch; Antler Creek Golf Course

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Rollin on the Rierwalk

WHERE: Pueblo Riverwalk

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Kenney Reservoir

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 4th Fireworks

WHERE: Tenderfoot Hill

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Sterling Celebration

WHERE: Pioneer Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: July 3rd Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: South Fork

WHEN: Saturday, July 3

WHAT: Timnath 4th of July

WHERE: Trinidad Historic Main Street

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: 4th of July in Thornton

WHERE: Carpenter Park fields

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 4 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Timnath

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Vail America Days

WHERE: Vail

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: Town of Wellington's 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Wellington Community Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Fireworks

WHERE: Westminster City Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: Celebrating July 4th with Windsor

WHERE: Boardwalk Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: July 3 Celebration!

WHERE: Jeff Armstrong Ball Field

WHEN: July 3

CANCELED FIREWORKS

UNCONFIRMED

