Massive dinosaur arena show is coming to Colorado

Families won't want to miss the huge dinosaurs of "Jurassic Park" in an all-new stage show.

DENVER — Life finds a way.

Colorado fans of the "Jurassic World" franchise will be able to experience the majesty of its dinosaurs in a new live show later this year.

"Jurassic World Live Tour" will play Ball Arena in Denver for six performances from Friday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Sept. 3.

The family friendly, action-packed stage show brings to life the dinosaurs of the "Jurassic World" franchise. Organizers said the show features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, including Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex, with "unrivaled arena quality."

The show features an original storyline, action stunts, and the legendary music of the "Jurassic World" franchise.

By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see the dinosaurs and vehicles up close for photo ops with a Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy from "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" and the "Jurassic World" Jeep and gyrosphere.

Fans can sign up to be a "Preferred Guest" for a ticket presale code. The presale is now underway before the general ticket sale on Tuesday, March 28.

Tickets will be sold online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Ball Arena box office on event days.

