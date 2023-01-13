Denver rock music station announces new midday host

Denver's "World Class Rock" music station has a new host during the day.

DENVER — Robbyn Hart is the new midday voice of 97.3 KBCO in Denver.

Hart will take over the daytime hosting role on the rock music station starting Monday, Jan. 16, iHeartMedia Denver announced.

Hart will be responsible for the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said KBCO Program Director Scott Arbough.

Hart replaces Ginger Havlat, who retired from KBCO on Dec. 31. Havlat's career spanned more than four decades in Denver.

> Above video: Ginger Havlat retires from KBCO.

Hart has worked 26 years at iHeartMedia Denver including roles at KBCO, 103.5 The Fox and 850 KOA. Hart previously worked at KBCO as the evening drive host for seven years.

"I am extremely excited to welcome Robbyn Hart back to KBCO for the coveted at-work midday slot that is so important to KBCO," Arbough said.

"Robbyn’s infectious personality was an integral part of KBCO’s success over the 26 years she was with us, and it feels like a no-brainer to have her back in the family," he said. "I can’t wait to hear her laughter and upbeat personality on the radio every day."

"I’m thrilled to be coming back home to 97.3 KBCO. It feels awesome!" Hart said. "What an honor to do middays on this legendary Colorado radio station! KBCO has always attracted amazing listeners, and I’m looking forward to connecting with them again. I’m also super happy to work with my longtime friends on Team KBCO! Big thanks to JoJo Turnbeaugh and Scott Arbough for making this happen!"

