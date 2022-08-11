x
Ken Jeong, Joel McHale team for Colorado show

Two stars of NBC's 'Community' will headline The Zarlengo Foundation's annual benefit comedy show.

DENVER — Ken Jeong and Joel McHale will take the stage together in Denver next month.

The "Community" co-stars will perform at Denver’s Bellco Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. 

Proceeds from the performance will benefit The Zarlengo Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in Colorado.

Tickets range from $59.95 to $99.95, plus applicable fees, and are on sale now at AXS.com.

In addition to the NBC sitcom "Community," Jeong is known for starring in "The Hangover" trilogy and his current role as a judge on "The Masked Singer." McHale was the longtime host of E! Network's "The Soup" and star of the sitcom "The Great Indoors."

Credit: The Zarlengo Foundation
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Ken Jeong and Joel McHale on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS

