Kendall B leaving Jammin 101.5

Kendall B has been on Colorado's airwaves for more than two decades.

DENVER — Longtime Denver radio personality Kendall B has announced he is leaving Jammin' 101.5 (KJHM-FM).

Kendall B said his final broadcast on Jammin' will be Friday, Sept. 2.

Kendall B has been at Jammin' 101.5 for five years. He previous spent 17 years as a morning show host at KS 107.5 (KQKS-FM) until 2017.

"I am grateful for the opportunity given to me over the last five years to find my voice as a solo host again," Kendall B said in a statement. "Max Media has provided a platform to be creative while playing the music I love and relate to."

"Thanks to the powers-that be for allowing me to finish gracefully. Most radio hosts aren’t allowed to have a 'season finale.'"

As for what's next, he said he'll take "The Kendall B. Show" to YouTube.

"I am excited to continue my goal of making people smile to the on-demand space where viewers and listeners can hang with me anytime," Kendall B said.

