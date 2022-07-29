Everything to know for Kenny Chesney's big stadium concert

Nearly three years after tickets went on sale, Kenny Chesney's stadium tour arrives in Denver.

DENVER — Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is finally back in Denver this weekend after postponing his concert dates in 2020 and 2021.

The "Here and Now 2022" stadium tour will make a stop at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, July 30.

The "Chillaxification 2020 Tour" was originally planned for Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, before being moved to Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion had previously been scheduled to perform in Denver with Chesney back in 2020. Chesney has a new lineup of performers this weekend: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

Times

9 a.m. - Box office opens

1 p.m. - Parking lots open

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - Mile High Monument & Mane Street Tailgate

4 p.m. - Gates open

5 p.m. - Event begins

Tickets

Some tickets to the show are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the 2020 and 2021 concerts will be honored at the concert on Saturday.

Forecast

Denver will be partly cloudy and still warm on Saturday with a high forecasted of 88 degrees. There is a chance for scattered storms.

Paid parking

Empower Field at Mile High is selling parking passes to Saturday's concert at Ticketmaster.com starting at $30.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Posted signs in the stadium area restrict parking to vehicles with the correct residential parking permit posted in the window from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Vehicles that park without appropriate permits will be cited and towed to a temporary impound lot in Denver at 2000 West 3rd Ave.

Carpool

Concertgoers can consider carpooling either with a designated sober driver or a ride share service. Fewer cars on the roads and highways means less traffic and can help reduce the number of concert-goers that need to utilize street parking.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is conveniently located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

Light rail

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will be running its normal service on Saturday on its light rail lines that service Empower Field at Mile High.

The E and W light rail lines serve Coors Field and Empower Field at Mile High. RTD customers are encouraged to plan ahead by visiting the RTD website to view bus and rail schedules.

Bus service

RTD recommends concertgoers purchase light rail and bus tickets before the show (as opposed to following) and use the RTD Mobile Tickets app.

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32 120X, LD

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



Chesney said last fall that concerns about who would not be able to attend sold-out stadium shows, last-minute changes in protocols and the challenges of mounting stadium-sized concerts week-after-week with shifting local crews tipped the scales to waiting to tour until 2022.

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” Chesney said. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here And Now 2022, because when we get together, there is only the present – and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

“I can’t wait,” enthuses the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee. “Literally, here and now. In the moment. All of us together, like we’ve been so many times, but fresh and alive and in the music. That’s why we’re calling it Here And Now 2022. It’s the perfect name for this tour.”

