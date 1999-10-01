Kevin Hart adds 2nd Colorado show to US tour

DENVER — Kevin Hart is extending his stay in Colorado.
The actor and comedian announced another Denver tour stop on his cross-country "Reality Check Tour."
Hart will now perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, in addition to his previously announced performance on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Hart's global comedy tour added eight new shows Monday, including stops in Boise, Knoxville, State College, Wilkes-Barre, and Reading, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for the new leg of Hart's tour dates go on-sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Hart last played Ball Arena in June 2018 on his "Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour."
Reality Check Tour
- Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL - FTX Arena
- Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center
- Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
- Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Thursday, October 6: Reading, PA - The Santander Arena
- Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
- Sunday, October 9: Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
- Thursday, October 13: Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
- Friday, October 14: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
- Saturday, October 15: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
- Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Thursday, October 20: Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN - FedExForum
- Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
- Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Thursday, October 27: State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
- Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
- Saturday, October 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Sunday, October 30: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Thursday, November 3: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
- Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
- Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
- Sunday, November 6: Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Thursday, November 10: Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena
- Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
- Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Friday, November 18: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre
- Saturday, November 19: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre
- Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Saturday, December 10: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino*
Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.