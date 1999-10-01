Kevin Hart adds 2nd Colorado show to US tour

After an October Colorado performance, the comedian and actor will return in November.

DENVER — Kevin Hart is extending his stay in Colorado.

The actor and comedian announced another Denver tour stop on his cross-country "Reality Check Tour."

Hart will now perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Sunday, Nov. 6, in addition to his previously announced performance on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Hart's global comedy tour added eight new shows Monday, including stops in Boise, Knoxville, State College, Wilkes-Barre, and Reading, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the new leg of Hart's tour dates go on-sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Hart last played Ball Arena in June 2018 on his "Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour."

Reality Check Tour

Thursday, September 15: Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Friday, September 16: Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Saturday, September 17: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sunday, September 18: Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Thursday, September 22: Chicago, IL - United Center

Friday, September 23: Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, September 24: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Friday, September 30: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Saturday, October 1: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Thursday, October 6: Reading, PA - The Santander Arena

Friday, October 7: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, October 8: Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Sunday, October 9: Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

Thursday, October 13: Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

Friday, October 14: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Saturday, October 15: San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Sunday, October 16: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thursday, October 20: Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Friday, October 21: Memphis, TN - FedExForum

Saturday, October 22: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sunday, October 23: Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday, October 27: State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Friday, October 28: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Saturday, October 29: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, October 30: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, November 3: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Friday, November 4: Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, November 5: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sunday, November 6: Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thursday, November 10: Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

Friday, November 11: Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Saturday, November 12: Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

Sunday, November 13: Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, November 18: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, November 19: Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, December 3: Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sunday, December 4: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, December 9: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Saturday, December 10: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, December 16: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Saturday, December 17: Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

