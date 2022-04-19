The Kidz Bop kids are coming back to Red Rocks

Only the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Barbra Streisand have had more Billboard Top 10 debut albums than Kidz Bop.

MORRISON, Colo. — The "No. 1 music brand for kids" is taking its act on the road.

Kidz Bop has announced its "Kidz Bop Live 2022" tour will stop in Colorado in September.

According to Live Nation, the Kidz Bop Kids will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time at AXS.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 21 at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.

Additional fan presales will run throughout the week, including offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers, and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive a code via email.

Since its launch, the family-friendly Kidz Bop music brand has sold more than 23 million albums and generated over 8 billion streams.

The #KIDZBOPLIVE tour is BACK with an all-NEW SHOW!🚨🎤 ⁰⁰KIDZ BOP LIVE 2022 tickets are on sale THIS FRIDAY, April 22nd at 10AM local time 🎉🎫Make sure to check back tomorrow for presale information!

⁰Click to see when we’re coming to your city! ➡️ https://t.co/SMKY0P34Gp pic.twitter.com/m7dOoqHflU — KIDZ BOP (@KIDZBOP) April 18, 2022

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

