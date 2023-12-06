Tony Award Best Musical to launch national tour in Denver

The most critically-acclaimed new musical of the Broadway season is headed to Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — "Kimberly Akimbo," the Tony Award winner last month for Best Musical, will launch its national tour in the Mile High City.

The hit Broadway musical will begin a national tour with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) in September 2024.

"Kimberly Akimbo" is planning for a 75-week tour that will play 60 cities across North America. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced on a later date.

"Kimberly Akimbo" will be part of the DCPA Broadway 2024/25 subscription season.

DCPA said the remaining titles for the 2024/25 season and single ticket on-sales will be announced later. Current DCPA 2023/24 Broadway subscribers will need to renew their subscription when the time comes to guarantee tickets.

"'Kimberly Akimbo' is the kind of Broadway musical our audiences love – smart, contemporary musical theater with lots of laughs and an original, heartfelt story," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of the DCPA's Broadway and Cabaret divisions. "We know Denver audiences will embrace the show as much as New York has and we’re beyond excited to kick off the Great Adventure of Kimberly’s National Tour for audiences across the country."

A new musical about growing up and growing old, "Kimberly Akimbo" was named best musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Here's the official description of "Kimberly Akimbo":

"Kim is a bright and funny New Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side."

Kimberly Akimbo 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.