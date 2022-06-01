850 KOA morning host signs off after 26 years

April Zesbaugh co-hosted “Colorado’s Morning News” on KOA since 1996.

DENVER — One of the longest-running news personalities in Colorado has signed off the radio airwaves.

April Zesbaugh of 850 KOA retired on Friday, May 27, ending a 30-year broadcast journalism career.

Zesbaugh was at KOA for 26 years and co-hosted "Colorado’s Morning News" since 1996.

"Despite my 2:30 a.m. wake-up call for the last 30 years, I feel very fortunate for every second in front of the KOA microphone," said Zesbaugh. "It’s time to hang-up my headphones to pursue more family time, play more tennis, travel in our RV and see what it feels like to sleep without an alarm clock."

KOA owner iHeartMedia announced in March that Zesbaugh would retire "in the upcoming months."

"April is one of the most recognizable and popular voices in Colorado, and has set a professional standard which has contributed to the success of KOA," said Greg Foster, Senior Vice President of Talk Programming for iHeartMedia and Program Director of KOA. "While we will miss our friend and colleague, April has earned the opportunity to enjoy her retirement."

"I’m grateful to Jerry Bell, former News Director of KOA, for hiring me – calling me during my honeymoon to offer me the job – and to the current News Director, Kathy Walker, and the KOA news team who have been with me every step of the way in helping to make me a better broadcaster and journalist," said Zesbaugh. "I’m leaving our listeners in good hands with my co-host, Marty Lenz. He has great news chops and asks really smart questions."

Prior to joining KOA, Zesbaugh served as news director and an anchor for Denver’s KCNC-TV collaboration with KNUS-AM, and she anchored and reported the news at Wyoming Public Radio in Laramie.

A native of Arizona, Zesbaugh started her broadcast career at National Public Radio affiliate KUNC-FM in Greeley, where she graduated with degrees in Journalism and English from the University of Northern Colorado.

Now THAT’s a great way to say goodbye! Post-show brunch with all my awesome Colorado’s Morning News peeps including a rare appearance from former traffic guy #JohnMorrissey. Thanks to @MartyLenz_KOA @BKDenverSports @MRiceKOA @ChadTheInformer and producer Cole Peterson. pic.twitter.com/DSZ2JM4eEm — April Zesbaugh KOA (@ZesbaughKOA) May 27, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.