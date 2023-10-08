Colorado music store to close its doors after 93 years

The family business has provided instruments to schools and musicians since 1930.

DENVER — A Colorado family-owned music store is closing its doors after nearly a century in business.

Kolacny Music Company on South Broadway in Denver will close at the end of September after 93 years in operation.

Kolacny Music has provided instruments to musicians and schools for decades. The business has been operated by three generations of the Kolacny family.

"The music industry has always been a mom and pop industry, but it's changing now because we're all aging out," said store owner David Kolacny.

"My grandfather and grandmother ran it, and then my dad ran it, and then me, my wife and my sister run it now," he said. "We always thought it would be nice to make it to one hundred years, but there's some satisfaction with making it to 93."

"We are in the process of selling the building and closing out the store," Kolacny said. "In reality, we never really ran this business to make money. They always said about my grandfather he'd rather make a friend than a dollar, and we've tried to live up to that."

"It was always, at the end the month we were always just happy if all the bills were paid," he said. "There was no slush fund. Then COVID came, and we kind of got in a deep hole, and this was just our life. I've been around it forever."

"I figure I'll feel sad later. I've got too much to do to be sad now. I can't be paralyzed with sadness, I've got to keep this thing winding down. It's just a chance for somebody else to step up and have a good career," Kolacny said.

"Our buildings are being sold, and we will be shutting our doors permanently on an estimated date of Sept. 30," the store posted to Facebook. "We have loved being a Denver staple in the music business since 1930 and a part of so many of your lives."

"If you would like to stop in before our store is closed, we can offer some discounts. Right now we are offering 30% off Music and Accessories and 40% off instruments (consignment instruments excluded). Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives."

