Lady Justice Brewing giving back to support Colorado nonprofits

AURORA, Colo. — Only 2% of breweries in the United State are all-female owned, a small number that includes three women in Aurora.

As restaurants and breweries remain amongst the hardest hit during the pandemic, the women at Lady Justice Brewing are still focusing on ways to give back to the community.

“If we're not giving back to the community then we're not leading with our mission,” said Alison Wisneski, head of marketing at Lady Justice Brewing.

Lady Justice Brewing started in 2014 from a place of service. Its three owners – Jen Cuesta, Betsy Lay and Kate Power were all serving with Americorps.

“We wanted to reflect our philanthropic roots,” said Lay, who is also head brewer. “So it’s important to be able to give back to women and girls in our community.”

“Our beer is really unique,” said Wisneski. “We try to make sure we have a beer for everyone.”

Wisneski is Lay's wife. All four women have day jobs outside of beer. Power and Cuesta both do nonprofit-based legal work. Hence the name, Lady Justice.

“It comes from this idea of women, empowerment and our deep interest in the legal system,” said Wisneski.

And it's a chance to honor women who have made an impact in the world.

“To be able to honor the women the paved the way for us to own a brewery and run a brewery is a big deal,” said Lay.

Many of their beers have the names of women who have inspired them, plus they have a mural by Chelsea Lewinski on their walls of Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Martha P. Johnson and Dolores Huerta.

And just like the women who grace their walls, Lady Justice Brewing is working to make the world better for girls in their community.



“We're going to donate all of the profits, 100% of the profits over cost from the sales, to two nonprofits that support women and girls in Colorado,” said Wisneski.

The Community Supported Brewery Membership Program is simple: It's $100 for the year and every other month you pick up your beer.

“You'll be able to come in and get two of these growlers, which are 32 ounces of beer,” said Wisneski.

That adds up to 25 pints per membership, and thousands of dollars back into the community.

“Great beer, better world means everything that we're doing. Partnering with our community both in giving back time, money resources, exposure – anything that we're able to do and partner with our community is key for us."

Their first batch is a smores porter and is going out on Valentine's Day. Their taproom is open, following COVID-19 restrictions, and you can also get beer to go.