'Yellowstone' star announces Red Rocks concert

While the future of Kevin Costner-led drama is up in the air, one member of the cast will be playing Colorado's iconic music venue.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRISON, Colo. — Country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson will headline Red Rocks for the first time later this year.

Wilson will be joined by Flatland Cavalry and Jake Worthington for a performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

"Playing Red Rocks has been a bucket list show for me for a while now, and your girl is headlining the dang place!" tweeted Wilson.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We'll keep this concert schedule updated as the spring and summer schedule progresses.

Wilson, 30, is known to fans of the hit television series "Yellowstone" as country music singer Abby in the fifth and current season of the Western drama.

In "Yellowstone" news, Kevin Costner is rumored to be embroiled in behind-the-scenes tension on the show, leaving fans worried about the fate of his character, patriarch John Dutton.

The second part of the fifth season was due this summer, but filming has yet to begin.

Paramount has confirmed Matthew McConaughey will join "Yellowstone," regardless of whether Costner returns or exits the flagship series.

Playing @RedRocksCO has been a bucket list show for me for a while now & your girl is headlining the dang place! ⛰ See y’all Sep 26. Become a #FastLainer to get access to presale tickets TOMORROW. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday. https://t.co/bg2FVTwOcW pic.twitter.com/4AeiBt62NR — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) April 10, 2023

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.