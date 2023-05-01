Denver suburb nixes 4th of July fireworks for drones

The city is "re-imagining" its July festival as a safer way to celebrate during fire-prone conditions.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood is the latest Colorado city to ditch Independence Day fireworks for a drone light show.

The City of Lakewood announced on Monday its plans for the Big Belmar Bash include a drone light show at dusk instead of fireworks.

The Independence Day celebration will be held Monday, July 3, around the Belmar Plaza at 439 S. Teller St.

Festivities, which also include food and drink vendors, live music and kids’ activities, begin at 5 p.m. with the drone show at dusk or around 9:15 p.m.

The city said in a news release that its drone light show "will be as inspiring as a traditional fireworks display, but a much safer way to celebrate during fire-prone conditions that have resulted in canceled firework shows."

The new light show will be created by Sky Elements, with synchronized drones performing intricate maneuvers, forming patterns and shapes in the sky.

“We are delighted to partner with the City of Lakewood for Big Belmar Bash! It is an exciting opportunity to bring people together in Belmar Downtown Lakewood to celebrate Independence Day as a community,” said Heidi Westlund, general manager of Sky Elements.

Lakewood has launched a community vote for a favorite formation to be included in the drone show.

