DENVER — The comedian best known for his iconic catchphrase "Git-R-Done" and for playing the tow truck in a Disney Pixar franchise is headlining a show at the Bellco Theater at the Colorado Convention Center this September.

Larry the Cable Guy goes on stage Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. and tickets are between $39.95 to $59.95 and go on sale Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at this link or by phone at 1-888-9-AXS-TIX.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Zarlengo Foundation, a nonprofit that supports schools and programs for learning disabled children in and around the Denver community.

As far as Larry the Cable Guy is concerned, he and his fellows of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour were comedy royalty for years in the early 2000s. Larry is a multiplatinum, Grammy-nominated recording artist.

In 2019, he'll head out on tour with Styx, a classic rock band. He's also got a recent special out with fellow Blue Collar Comedy Tour alum Jeff Foxworthy ("you might be a redneck").

