Left Hand Brewing to open new Colorado taphouse, restaurant

The new restaurant will open alongside Denver's Mission Ballroom.

DENVER — Left Hand Brewing Company announced Thursday it would be opening a taphouse and restaurant in Denver's River North Arts District (RiNo).

The Longmont-based brewer said it hopes to open the restaurant and taphouse in early 2022.

The 7,500-square-foot establishment will be located on the north end of Brighton Boulevard at the North Wynkoop development. Located next to the Mission Ballroom, the site will soon include 400 apartments now under construction.

According to Left Hand Brewing, the venue will feature its "year-round and seasonal beers, a full dining menu with pre-and post-show favorites, live music and a stage, an outdoor patio, and private dining and event spaces."

“We’ve been eager to open an outpost in Denver, and it’s no secret we’ve been searching for the right location for some time,” said Eric Wallace, president and co-founder of Left Hand Brewing. “After being introduced to the Westfield team, we were inspired by their long-term vision for North Wynkoop and the creative, culinary and entertainment community they’re building in River North. We’re excited to help bring that vision to life as we have in Longmont through our brewery and taproom for the past 27 years.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Left Hand Brewing to the community of entertainment destinations within our North Wynkoop project," said Kevin McClintock, senior partner for Westfield. "Our shared enthusiasm for creating exciting gathering places made this an ideal partnership."

The new restaurant will be a five-minute walk to the 38th and Blake A-Line Station and one-stop away from Union Station in Denver.

"Left Hand is a pioneer in the craft brewing industry, so it’s no surprise that they’re also a pioneer at North Wynkoop," added McClintock. "We expect they’ll soon be joined by other like-minded restaurants, bars and entertainment concepts as North Wynkoop continues to evolve into a premier entertainment destination in Colorado.”

Left Hand said the location would have an underground parking garage, a shared-ride pick-up and drop-off area and an abundance of bike parking.

