DENVER — Stand-up comedian and actor Lewis Black has announced his return to the Centennial State with multiple shows in 2020.

Black will headline performances at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.

Tickets for "Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day" go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $45 to $75 at ParamountDenver.com.

Tickets are available now at the Pepsi Center box office, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park box office, and Paramount Theatre box office. A limited number of student tickets are available for $25.

Lewis Black at the Los Angeles premiere of "Inside Out" at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday, June 8, 2015.

Black has released eight comedy albums, is the longest-running contributor to Comedy Central's The Daily Show, and memorably voiced the character “Anger” in Pixar's Inside Out.

