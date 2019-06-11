DENVER — Stand-up comedian and actor Lewis Black has announced his return to the Centennial State with multiple shows in 2020.
Black will headline performances at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4.
Tickets for "Lewis Black: It Gets Better Every Day" go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $45 to $75 at ParamountDenver.com.
Tickets are available now at the Pepsi Center box office, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park box office, and Paramount Theatre box office. A limited number of student tickets are available for $25.
Black has released eight comedy albums, is the longest-running contributor to Comedy Central's The Daily Show, and memorably voiced the character “Anger” in Pixar's Inside Out.
RELATED: Starbucks holiday cups return this week
RELATED: John Legend, Kelly Clarkson remake 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' to focus on consent
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide