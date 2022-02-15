Denver Public Library opens new branch

The new branch library is part of the ArtPark Community Hub.

DENVER — Denver Public Library (DPL) opened its newest library branch on Tuesday.

The new library location — the 27th branch in the DPL system — is located at 1900 East 35th Street at the ArtPark Community Hub in north Denver.

An official grand opening celebration at the yet-to-be-named branch will be held later in the spring, said DPL. A naming process for the branch is underway and is led by a Naming Community Committee.

The new branch library is part of the ArtPark Community Hub, a first-of-its-kind partnership between Denver Public Library, RiNo Art District, the City & County of Denver, RedLine Contemporary Art Center, and Focus Points Family Resource Center. DPL said the shared space provides collaborative programming and services celebrating art, innovation, education and small business.

DPL said the new branch will serve the neighborhoods of Five Points, Cole, Globeville and Elyria-Swansea alongside the existing Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library and Valdez-Perry Branch Library.

The library has 7,000 square feet of space and provides collection access, technology and Wi-Fi access, community meeting rooms, outreach, and programming. DPL said the new location will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new branch library to a new community this year,” said DPL city librarian Michelle Jeske. “Our last new branch opened seven years ago so we’re very excited to grow our footprint and serve even more people in our community.”

The ArtPark Community Hub is a $4.5 million, three-acre adaptive-reuse project. This new community resource celebrates art, innovation, education, small business and community empowerment.

