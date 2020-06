List: Firework shows (and canceled ones) across Colorado

Celebrate our nation's 244th birthday by enjoying the sights and sounds of a community fireworks show at one of dozens of events in all corners of Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — The Fourth of July is nearly here, and many may be contemplating where to watch fireworks blast into the night sky. Luckily, there are plenty of firework shows planned throughout Colorado from which to choose.

Check out our handy list of places to help celebrate America’s 244th birthday.

As always, make sure to read up on the firework laws in your area.

> Many shows have been canceled due to the pandemic. A list of canceled and postponed fireworks shows is at the bottom of this article.

> Did we miss a fireworks show? Send us an email.

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Alamosa Fairgrounds

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Beaver Creek Independence Celebration

WHERE: Beaver Creek Resort

WHEN: July 4 fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: East Brighton

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Brush 4th of July Parade & Rodeo

WHERE: Brush Fairgrounds

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Fireworks in Castle Rock

WHERE: Sante Fe Quarry

WHEN: July 4 fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Cheyenne 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Frontier Park

WHEN: July 4 fireworks at 9:35 p.m.

WHAT: Rocky Mountain Vibes Fireworks

WHERE: UCHealth Park

WHEN: July 3

WHAT: 4th of July Symphony On Your Porch

WHERE:

Banning Lewis Ranch

Garden of the Gods Resort

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

James Irwin Charter Schools

Patty Jewett Golf Course

The Broadmoor

The Club at Flying Horse

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Fort Carson

WHEN: July 4

RELATED: 10 coordinated firework shows planned in El Paso County

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

WHERE: Cheyenne Mountain Resort

WHEN: July 4 for resort guests only

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration at The Broadmoor

WHERE: The Broadmoor

WHEN: July 4 for resort guests only

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Parque de Vida

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Moffat County High School

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Creede Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Creede

WHEN: July 4 at dark thirty

WHAT: Cripple Creek's 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: City Park

WHEN: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Fourth of July Fireworks

WHERE: Confluence Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Downtown Durango

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: 4th at Firestone

WHERE: Saddleback Golf Course

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Florence 4th of July Festival

WHERE: Florence

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Coyote Creek Golf Course

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: I-76 Speedway Racing & Fireworks

WHERE: I-76 Speedway

WHEN: July 5 with fireworks post-race

WHAT: 3rd of July Fireworks Show

WHERE: Snooks Bottom Open

WHEN: July 3 at sunset

WHAT: Glendale Fireworks Display

WHERE: Creekside Park

WHEN: July 2 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: Fireworks at Granby Rodeo

WHERE: Flying Heels Arena

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks after the rodeo

WHAT: 4th of July: Fireworks on the Lake

WHERE: Grand Lake

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Fireworks at Greeley Stampede

WHERE: Island Grove Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July in Gunnison

WHERE: Jorgenson Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Holyoke Volunteer Fire Department Fireworks

WHERE: City Park

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: JVFD Fireworks

WHERE: Cedar and 10th Streets

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Fire Up The Cliffs

WHERE: Kremmling Town Square

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Old-Fashioned Fourth

WHERE: Rodeo Grounds

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Fourth of July Celebration

WHERE: Town Park

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 10 a.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Celebration

WHERE: Downtown Leadville

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Independence Celebration

WHERE: Limon High School

WHEN: Saturday, July 6 with festivities at 5:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m.

WHAT: Independence Day Celebration

WHERE: Sweetwater Park

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Longmont 4th of July Fireworks Display

WHERE: Boulder County Fairgrounds

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: July 4th Festival

WHERE: North Lake Park over Lake Loveland

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 11 a.m., fireworks at 9:17 p.m.

WHAT: Meeker Range Call

WHERE: Meeker

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Sunset Mesa

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Jet Car Nationals and Family Festival

WHERE: Bandimere Speedway

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 3 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

WHAT: July 4th Celebration

WHERE: Otis Fire Hall & Baseball Fields

WHEN: July 4 with festivities all day, fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Pagosa Springs High School Sports Complex

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Falcon Freedom Days

WHERE: Meridian Ranch; Antler Creek Golf Course

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Civic Center Park

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Kenney Reservoir

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 3rd Celebration and Fireworks

WHERE: Centennial Park

WHEN: July 3 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: Silverton Colorado 4th of July

WHERE: Shrine Hill

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks after dark

WHAT: Timnath’s 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Timnath Reservoir

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Trinidad Historic Main Street

WHEN: July 4

WHAT: Vail America Days

WHERE: Golden Peak

WHEN: July 4 with music at 8 a.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

WHAT: Town of Wellington's 4th of July 'Made in the USA!'

WHERE: Centennial Park

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 10 a.m., fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 4th Celebration

WHERE: Lake DeWeese

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at dusk

WHAT: July 4th Weekend

WHERE: City Park

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

WHAT: Fourth of July Celebration

WHERE: Boardwalk Park

WHEN: July 4 with fireworks at 9:10 p.m.

WHAT: 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Rendezvous Event Center

WHEN: July 4 with music at 6 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

WHAT: Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

WHERE: Memorial Park; Fireworks from the high school

WHEN: July 4 with festivities at 9:30 a.m.., fireworks at dark

WHAT: July 3 Celebration!

WHERE: Jeff Armstrong Ball Field

WHEN: July 3 with festivities at 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk

> Did we miss a fireworks show? Send us an email.

CANCELED FIREWORKS

POSTPONED FIREWORKS

> Did we miss a fireworks show? Send us an email.