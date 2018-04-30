This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Nothing says summer quite like a Farmers’ Market. Where else can you greet your local farmer, find delicious deals on produce, and enjoy one of our 300 days of sunshine? You can find a market for nearly every day of the week, so check out a few!

Keep in mind that some markets are pet friendly (with a leash) and others not so much, so take care when deciding whether or not to invite Fido along. To fully participate in the eco-friendly experience, we suggest bringing along several reusable grocery bags or baskets for all of your goodies.

Saturday

Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market: Year-round from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays are “Market Day” with artist and farmer vendors, food, live music, specials, and baby animals. 7043 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge.

Boulder County Farmers’ Market: April 7 – November 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Central Park (13th and Canyon), Boulder.

Cherry Creek Fresh Market: May 5 – October 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Ave. and University Boulevard, Cherry Creek.

Denver Union Station Farmers Market: May 12 – October 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, Denver.

El Paseo Colorado Farmers Market: April 28 – November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 15200 E. Colfax Ave. (former Super Kmart), Aurora.

Golden Farmers Market: June 2 – October 6 (except July 28) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10th & Illinois (west of the Golden Library), Golden.

Jefferson Park Farm and Flea at the Boulevard: May 19, July 21, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 25th Ave. between Eliot Street and Federal Boulevard in Jefferson Park business district, Denver.

Lakewood Farmer’s Market: June 16 – October 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mile Hi Church, 9077 W Alameda Ave (Alameda & Garrison), Lakewood.

Littleton Southwest Plaza Farmers’ Market: May 5 – October 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Southeast Parking lot at Wadsworth and Bowles, 8501 W Bowles, Littleton.

Longmont Saturdays Farmers’ Market: April 7 – November 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont.

Louisville Real Farmers’ Market: May 19 – October 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.824 Front Street, Louisville.

Thornton Farmers Market: May 12 – October 13 (except May 19) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. South end of Carpenter Park, 108th & Colorado Blvd.

University Hills Plaza: June 30 – September 1 from 8 a.m. to noon. 2500 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver.

Westminster Farmers Market: June 2 – September 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 5255 W. 98th Ave., Westminster.

Sunday

Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market: Year-round, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7043 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge.

Arvada Farmers Market: June 3 – September 30 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Olde Town Square at W. 57th & Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada.

Boulter’s 5280 Urban Market: June 1 – September 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival Park, 300 2nd St., Castle Rock.

City Park Esplanade Fresh Market: June 3 – October 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Sullivan Fountain, E. Colfax Ave. & Columbine St., Denver.

Highlands Ranch Farmers’ and Street Market: May 6 – October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 9288 Dorchester St., Highlands Ranch.

Loveland Fairgrounds Park Farmers Market: June 24 to September 30 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 700 S. Railroad Ave (Pavilions #1 & #2 at north end of Fairgrounds Park), Loveland.

Parker Farmers’ Market: May 13 – October 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parker Rd. & Mainstreet, Parker.

South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market: May 20 – November 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1400 & 1500 block of Old South Pearl St., between Florida Ave and Iowa Ave., Denver.

Stapleton Fresh Market: June 17 – October 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Stapleton Founder’s Green, E. 29th Ave. & Roslyn St., Stapleton.

Tuesday

Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market: Year-round, Tuesdays – Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. 7043 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge.

Broomfield Market Farmers’ Market: June 12 – September 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1700 W 10th Ave, Broomfield.

Evergreen Farmers’ Market: June 5 – August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evergreen Country Day School, 1036 El Ranch Rd., Evergreen.

Wednesday

Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market: Year-round, Tuesdays – Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. 7043 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge.

Boulter’s 5280 Urban Market: June 1 – September 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 560 Castle Pines Pkwy., Castle Pines.

Boulder County Farmers’ Market: May 2 – October 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.Central Park (13th and Canyon), Boulder.

Cherry Creek Fresh Market: June 13 – September 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Ave. and University Boulevard, Cherry Creek.

Littleton Farmers’ Market: June 13 – October 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton.

Mental Health Center of Denver Farmers Market: June 27 to October 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 3401 Eudora St., Denver.

Thursday

Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market: Year-round, Tuesdays – Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. 7043 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge.

Erie Farmers’ Market Erie: May 17 – September 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Briggs Street between Wells and Moffatt, Erie.

Frederick Farmers’ Market: June 7 – September 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Crist Park, 105 5th Street, Frederick.

Lafayette Farmers Market: June 7 – September 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 600 S. Public Rd., Lafayette.

Friday

Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market: Year-round, Tuesdays – Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. 7043 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge.

Boulter’s 5280 Urban Market: June 1 – September 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reinke Bros., 5663 S. Prince St., Littleton.

If you know of any other Farmers’ Markets we missed or if you have any insider’s tips from your Farmers’ Market experience, please comment below or email us at info@milehighonthecheap.com. Thank you!

