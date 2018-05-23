Across Colorado this weekend there are Memorial Day parades, ceremonies and remembrances being held to honor those who have died in service of our country.

Saturday

Veterans Memorial Day Tribute — Denver

Denver's annual observance of Memorial Day will be held at the POF Hall just south of the state capitol at 1340 Sherman. The tribute runs from 10 a.m. to noon. The tribute will feature inspirational music, a Reading of Names, the U.S. Navy Bell toll, Remembrance Wreath laying and presentations of Tribute banners and Pins to Gold Star families. This event is free and open to the public.

Colorado Remembers Ceremony at Colorado Freedom Memorial — Aurora

You only get one chance to celebrate a 5th Anniversary and the Colorado Freedom Memorial’s ceremony this year will be one to remember on Saturday starting with a free pancake breaking at 8:30 a.m. The 5th annual Colorado Remembers event at 10 a.m. will include a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI and the dedication of a new flag pole that permanently flies the Merchant Marine Flag. Performers include the Sound of the Rockies Men’s Chorus, The Beverly Belles Vintage Singing Trio and America The Beautiful Men’s Barbershop Chorus. This event was first published by MileHighOnTheCheap.com. For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

Fort Logan National Cemetery Flag Pinning — Denver

Volunteers will be decorating all 110,000 headstones at Fort Logan National Cemetery with a flag on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. More information is available at MissionContinues.org. It is recommended you bring something that will help you carry the flags with you as place flags to honor the fallen.

Memorial Day Run & March 2018 — Castle Rock

The Memorial Day Run and March will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Civilians, veterans and military members are invited to challenge themselves in friendly competition while helping feed homeless veterans. There are three routes: 5K Run/Ruck, 10K Run/Ruck and 30K Ruck March. There will also be a concert from Buckstein and vendors inside the Douglas County Fairgrounds Events Center with food, drinks, activities and more.

Westcliffe Memorial Day Parade — Westcliffe

The annual Memorial Day weekend parade in Westcliffe is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will travel down Main Street.

Sunday

Fairmount Cemetery Colorado Veterans Tour — Denver

Fairmount Heritage Foundation will hold a free tour around Fairmount Cemetery which will highlight the many veterans buried in the cemetery. Visitors will learn about Orlando Ward, Fairmount Cemetery's most decorated veteran. The tour is free and will begin Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Ivy Chapel. Donations to the Fairmount Heritage Foundation are welcomed.

Fairmount Cemetery Service of Remembrance — Denver

A Memorial Day Weekend Service of Remembrance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the steps of the Fairmount Community Mausoleum at Fairmount Cemetery.

Wings Brick Ceremony — Denver

The Wings Over the Rockies Museum will be honoring veterans from all military branches by placing commemorative bricks in its Runway of Honor under the B-52. There ceremony will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with the National Anthem being sung by Leslie Tom and color guard by the Civil Air Patrol.

Monday

Memorial Day Parade — Commerce City

Commerce City will hold its 54th annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday at 10 a.m. The 1.5 mile parade route begins at E. 64th Ave. and Newport St. and ends at 6060 E. Parkway Dr. The parade will last approximately two hours and will feature military units, bands, floats and antique car clubs. The parade is held rain and shine and is free to the public.

Memorial Day Commemoration — Colorado Springs

The Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society will hold its annual Memorial Day commemoration at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs on Monday beginning at 9:30 a.m. with historic WWI and WWII displays. A 10th US Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers Commemoration will take place at 11 a.m. and a butterfly release is scheduled for noon. Light refreshments will be served and the event is free to the public.

Elmwood Cemetery Memorial Day Celebration — Brighton

Elmwood Cemetery will host a special observance for the families and friends of lost veterans buried at Elmwood and Fairview cemeteries. There will also be church services at the cemeteries on Memorial Day and flags will line the cemetery courtesy of the VFW.

Memorial Day Ceremony — Berthoud

The Justin Bauer Memorial Berthoud American Legion is hosting the annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Berthoud Cemetary starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. The guest speaker will be Staff Sargent Corinne Hogg, United States Marine Corp from 1987 to 1997.

Memorial Day Ceremony — Dillon

The annual Memorial Day of Remembrance Ceremony is presented by Dillon's Cemetery Advisory Committee and will feature music by the Summit Concert Band. Local Boy Scouts will present the colors of the United States and hold a flag retirement ceremony afterwards. The public can bring old flags that need to be retired. The Memorial Day ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at Dillon Cemetery.

Memorial Day Service — Fort Lupton

Fort Lupton's 2018 Memorial Day Service on Monday will begin with a flyover at approximately 9:20 a.m. The service will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery at 13750 County Road 12.

Memorial Day Celebration — Hudson

A Memorial Day Celebration will be held at Hudson Memorial Park in Hudson, Colorado. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony — Grand Lake

The Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony honors those who served to protect and defend our country. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and traverse Grand Ave. with veterans, service groups, horses and lots of patriotism. Immediately after the parade there will be a ceremony in Town Park with live music.

10th Mountain Division Memorial Day Ceremony — Leadville

The 10th Mountain Division Foundation will host the 59th annual ceremony at the 10th Mountain Division Monument located at Tennessee Pass at the entrance to Ski Cooper. The ceremony will honor the fallen members from World War II and the modern 10th Mountain Division. The event is open to the public.

