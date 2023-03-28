Denver scoop shop reopening as Little Man Ice Cream

Little Man's first shop opened in Denver's Lower Highland neighborhood in 2008.

DENVER — The Constellation Ice Cream kiosk in Denver's Central Park will reopen for the summer season under a new name.

The Constellation will open as "Little Man Ice Cream Central Park" on Friday, March 31.

The head-turning ice cream shop in Central Park’s Eastbridge Town Center opened four years ago under a 75-foot airplane wing, paying tribute to the history of the site as Denver’s primary airport for more than 70 years.

The shop was named after The Constellation, a four-engine airliner built by Lockheed Martin in 1943 and 1958.

The Constellation has had flavors like Turbulence, Red Eye, Cloud Cones, and Baked Alaska Pops. Little Man Ice Cream said these flavors will remain on the menu, alongside its flavors like Salted Oreo, Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Cup, Mint Chip, Marsh Madness and others.

Little Man Ice Cream Central Park said it will be open on weekends through April from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. It will reopen seven days a week in May.

The Little Man Ice Cream Company was founded in 2008 with the launch of Little Man Ice Cream — a 28-foot tall milk can-shaped shop in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood.

Little Man Ice Cream Company locations

Little Man Ice Cream “The Can,” North Denver; 2620 16th Street

Little Man Ice Cream Factory, Sloan’s Lake; 4411 W. Colfax Ave.

Sweet Cooie’s, Congress Park; 3506 E. 12th Ave.

Dang Soft Serve Ice Cream, Park Hill; 2211 Oneida St.

Old Town Churn, Fort Collins; 234 N. College Ave.

Little Man Kent Place: Englewood, 3455 S. University Blvd.

Little Man Ice Cream Central Park: 10175 E. 29th Drive.

