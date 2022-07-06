Little Man Ice Cream opens new Denver location

Little Man's first shop opened in Denver's Lower Highland neighborhood in 2008.

DENVER — Little Man Ice Cream has opened the doors at its newest location.

The ice cream shop held a grand opening Monday at Denver's Kent Place shopping center at Hampden Avenue and South University Boulevard.

At 3455 South University Boulevard, Little Man Ice Cream's eighth location was previously the site of Glacier Ice Cream.

The former owners of Glacier Ice Cream, Mike and Sarah Bock, helped cut the ribbon at Little Man and enjoy the first scoop at the new shop.

"We love to create community and traditions and it is my privilege to honor the Bock family who has created so much joy in South Denver for the last 10 years. We hope we will make you proud," said Little Man Ice Cream founder Paul Tamburello.

Little Man Ice Cream said the new University Boulevard shop offers 22 to 24 flavors daily with six vegan options. The location will be open daily 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Little Man Ice Cream Company was founded in 2008 with the launch of Little Man Ice Cream — a 28-foot tall milk can-shaped shop in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood.

Little Man Ice Cream Company locations

Little Man Ice Cream “The Can,” North Denver; 2620 16th Street

Little Man Ice Cream Factory, Sloan’s Lake; 4411 W. Colfax Ave.

Sweet Cooie’s, Congress Park; 3506 E. 12th Ave.

The Constellation Ice Cream, Central Park; 10175 E. 29th Drive

Dang, Park Hill; 2211 Oneida St.

Old Town Churn, Fort Collins; 234 N. College Ave.

Little Man Pop-Up, Englewood; 3455 S. University Blvd

Little Man DIA, Denver International Airport, Concourse C

