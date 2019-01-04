DENVER — The Constellation Ice Cream, the newest expansion of the immensely-popular Little Man Ice Cream, opened on Saturday in Stapelton's Eastbridge neighborhood.

The shop is named after The Constellation, a four-engine airliner built by Lockheed Martin and 1943 and 1958.

And it takes that inspiration pretty seriously, incorporating a massive replica of part of the plane into the design of the walk-up shop.

The idea is to pay homage to Stapleton's original function as Denver's airport.

The shop has both classic Little Man flavors, as well as aviation-themed treats that will only be served at Constellation.

This summer, representatives from the shop said they also hope to host weekly swing dancing lessons on the Eastbridge plaza.

The Constellation will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It's located at 10175 E 29th Dr.

