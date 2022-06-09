Littleton cemetery announces yoga classes for the summer

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton cemetery has announced a series of yoga classes this summer.
Seven Stones Cemetery said the classes will take place in a courtyard surrounded by the sounds of running water and other soothing sounds of nature.
Professional instructors will lead the classes at the Littleton botanical gardens cemetery, providing students with a tranquil place to learn and practice their craft.
"The yoga classes are another expression of what makes Seven Stones such a unique place for healing hearts, surrounded by the beauty of nature," said Seven Stones' Becky Holm.
There is a charge of $10 per class, and details are available at discoversevenstones.com and Facebook.
Seven Stones is located at 9635 North Rampart Range Road in Littleton.
Yoga at Seven Stones
- Mondays 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Led by Barbara Meadows
- RSVP to 303-578-9706
- Wednesdays 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Led by Kristin Scott
- RSVP to 970-599-1455
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Workout routines
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.