Littleton cemetery announces yoga classes for the summer

The cemetery provides a tranquil setting with the sounds of running water.

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton cemetery has announced a series of yoga classes this summer.

Seven Stones Cemetery said the classes will take place in a courtyard surrounded by the sounds of running water and other soothing sounds of nature.

Professional instructors will lead the classes at the Littleton botanical gardens cemetery, providing students with a tranquil place to learn and practice their craft.

"The yoga classes are another expression of what makes Seven Stones such a unique place for healing hearts, surrounded by the beauty of nature," said Seven Stones' Becky Holm.

There is a charge of $10 per class, and details are available at discoversevenstones.com and Facebook.

Seven Stones is located at 9635 North Rampart Range Road in Littleton.

Yoga at Seven Stones

Mondays 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Led by Barbara Meadows RSVP to 303-578-9706

Wednesdays 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Led by Kristin Scott RSVP to 970-599-1455



