New LoDo mural commemorates Denver's Chinatown

A Colorado artist's work on the side of Denver Fire Station 4 commemorates Denver's Chinatown, which was destroyed in 1880 by a violent mob fueled by racism.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — In Denver's growing downtown, the past is quickly overshadowed.

But what used to be at 19th and Lawrence streets was actively erased.

Now, Colorado artist Nalye Lor is painting it back. Her mural on the side of Fire Station 4 will commemorate Denver's Chinatown, which was destroyed in 1880 by a violent mob fueled by racism.

"There was more to them than just the riot," Lor said. "More to them than just discrimination. More to them than just the railroad work they did."

Denver's historic Chinatown in photos 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The families who had businesses and homes in Chinatown brought a rich culture to Colorado. They celebrated the Chinese New Year, and held processions when loved ones died.

A traditional Chinese long-life noodle running through Lor's whole mural symbolizes how even though Chinatown disappeared, direct descendants are still living here.

Lor's never done a mural before, so when she applied for this project, she wasn't confident she'd get the job.

But in her vision, she sees her own story.

"I think part of what drove me to focus on that is because of my own background," she said. "Being a Hmong American, no one knows who I am or what that means. Everyone's like 'What is Hmong?' and I really connect with it in that sense."

Nalye Lor and her family in traditional Hmong American clothing 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

She explained that Hmong are an Indigenous group of people originating in Asia with their own culture and language, but not their own country

"We're just a people finding a place to belong, I think, wherever we are," she said.

Lor is working on the mural now, and estimates it will be complete by the end of May.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: The murals of Colorado