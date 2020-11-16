Rare modern LoHi mansion with private courtyard and guest home lists for $8M

DENVER — A brand new, custom-built home in Denver's Lower Highland neighborhood recently hit the market with an asking price of $8 million.
Located at 2605 18th St., near neighborhood landmarks like Avanti F&B and Prost Brewing Co., the home boasts five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms across 7,208 square feet.
From the outside, the specially designed brick exterior, which was intended to match the historic brick used throughout the neighborhood, helps the home blend in with its surroundings.
"It's in the absolute epicenter of LoHi but it was on a lot which required the architect and and builder to be really creative," listing agent Mckinze Casey of LIV Sotheby's International Realty told Denver Business Journal.
Led by Boss Architecture and Montare Builders, construction on the home began in June 2018 and completed in mid-October 2020. Some of the strategies used to make the most of the home's 4,199-square-foot lot included designing an main level around a courtyard and tiering the home to be less imposing at the street level while maintaining stunning views of the city.
