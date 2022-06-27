Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

Los Dos Potrillos is expanding with its southern-most Colorado restaurant to date.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year.

Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock.

The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.

Los Dos Potrillos said its new restaurant will be built at the Promenade at Castle Rock, with an anticipated opening in spring of 2023.

Founded in 2002, Jose Ramirez opened the original Los Dos Potrillos restaurant in Centennial.

Los Dos Potrillos has been a favorite of Denver Broncos coaches and players through the years.

Broncos general manager George Paton dined at the Centennial location in January with Nathaniel Hackett, successfully securing him as the head coach for the team.

Former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak also liked to finish off his weeks with a Friday night dinner in a back booth at Los Dos Potrillos, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.