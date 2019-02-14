SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Forget a romantic dinner or going to a movie. Eighty couples went full Colorado for their Valentine's Day celebrations.

Loveland Ski Area hosted the 28th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony and reception on Thursday.

During the ceremony, which took place at the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin at 12,050 ft, 10 couples got married and 70 renewed their vows.

After, the couples and their guests attended a reception at the base of the mountain.

On Thursday, the high temperature was forecast to be 25° with blowing snow.

