SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area is hosting its 29th Annual Mountaintop Matrimony ceremony and reception on Friday, Feb. 14.

About 100 couples are expected to get married or renew their vows outside the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin at an elevation of 12,050 feet.

Couples are required to sign-in ahead of the event and are asked to be at the Ptarmigan Roost Cabin by 11:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in "ski wedding" attire.

Following the mass wedding ceremony, which lasts about 30 minutes, participants and guests can ski or snowboard down the mountain for an after party with cake, music and prizes.

Participating couples that have preregistered will be eligible for 2-for-1 lift tickets on Valentine's Day. The Marry Me & Ski Free offering is one of Loveland's most popular events each year.

Couples getting married are required to obtain a valid Colorado Marriage License and need to bring it with them to the ceremony to be signed.

Check out a gallery of last year’s event below:

