New ski lodge and chair lift coming to Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area is finishing up work on a new ski lodge at Loveland Valley and replacing Chair 6 with a new lift.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — At the Loveland Ski Area, Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell says they’re getting ready for the upcoming ski season by finishing up work on a new lodge and chair lift.

“Getting things buttoned up and ready,” said Goodell.

Over the summer, Loveland has been working on the new Loveland Valley Lodge that will be home to the ski and ride school, a rental shop, sales office, and ski patrol. The lodge will also feature a bar, food, and a giant fireplace to sit and relax by after a hard day learning to ski.

“We expanded by almost 14,000 square feet, adding inside space [and] a new bar area,” said Goodell. “More guest service space for ski ride school and a ski rental sales center. It’s phenomenal.”

Up on the hill, Loveland is also replacing Chair 6 with a new chairlift that will also be ready this season.

“We have replaced Chair 6,” said Goodell. “It was a fixed grip double that was put in in 1977 so it was time for an upgrade there. It will be a fixed grip but a triple now.”

Loveland typically opens for the season in October and snowmaking has started at the ski area. The new lodge and chair lift should be ready shortly after they open.

