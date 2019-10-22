DENVER — Loveland Ski Area is the latest Colorado ski spot to announce its opening day for the 2019-2020 season.

The ski area said that lifts will start operating on Friday, Oct. 25 starting at 9 a.m.

The high-speed quadlift Chet's Dream will offer access to one full top-to-bottom run with an 18-inch base, the ski area said in a news release. The trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run will make up the opening day runs.

“Our snowmaking team has been working around the clock to get the mountain ready, and all of their hard work is about to pay off,” said COO Rob Goodell. “Mother Nature chipped in with almost a foot of snow during this last storm cycle, and that was the boost we needed. Winter is officially here, and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of another season.”

Last year, Loveland Ski Area opened for the season just a few days earlier, on Oct. 20. Snowmakers will keep making snow on Home Run and around the base of Chet’s Dream this week before opening additional terrain.

Earlier this month, Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort opened for the season.

