Loveland books 'one sweet summer' concert series

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Downtown District has announced its "Wednesday Concert Series" lineup for 2023.
The summer concert series kicks off Wednesday, July 5, with Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers and continues through Aug. 30.
The summer series will also feature local artists, free kids’ art activities, food vendors and downtown craft breweries.
All events in the series are free and open to the public with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage.
The Loveland Downtown District said the concerts will begin at 6 p.m.
Loveland concert schedule
- July 5 — Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers
- July 12 — Laney Lou and Bird Dogs
- July 19 — Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
- July 26 — Gasoline Lollipops
- Aug. 2 — Roka Hueka
- Aug. 9 — Archie Funker
- Aug. 16 — Bonnie and Taylor Sims Band
- Aug. 23 — Loveland Giants
- Aug. 30 — Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band
