This is how to get your valentines postmarked from the Sweetheart City

Anyone can send their valentines to the city of Loveland to get them postmarked with a special Sweetheart City stamp.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Want to impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day?

You can get a special postmark from the Sweetheart City when you send your card through the city of Loveland's post office.

For the past 77 years, thousands of people have sent Valentine’s Day cards through the Loveland re-mailing program. Volunteers stamp more than 120,000 cards with a special poem before they head out to their final destinations in all 50 states and 110 countries.

The 2023 stamp and poem was revealed on Monday:

This is how to get your card postmarked in Loveland:

Address and stamp an envelope with the card you're wanting to send inside, like normal. Put that card (or cards) inside another, larger envelope addressed to:

Postmaster - Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th St.

Loveland, CO 80538-9998 When your card or cards arrive in Loveland, volunteers will take them out of the big envelope and hand stamp them with the poem and postmark. The letters are then mailed out to their final destination.

Those who are sending a card to someone living in Colorado must get their letter to Loveland by Feb. 9, to ensure it arrives by Valentine's Day. Mail destined for other states needs to be received by Feb. 7, and international mail has a Feb. 2 deadline.

Starting on Jan. 9, stamped letters and cards can also be dropped off at the red boxes at the Loveland Post Office, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Aims Community College, Elevations Credit Union and Independent Financial.

The re-mailing program is just part of Loveland's planned Valentine events this year.

The city will also be hosting a Sweetheart Festival on Feb. 10 and 11 in downtown Loveland. The free event will include live music, art, ice carving demonstrations, food trucks and kids activities.

The Colorado Eagles hockey game on Feb. 14 will also have a special pregame celebration of love. There will be a group wedding on the ice before puck drop for couples to either say "I do" or renew their vows.