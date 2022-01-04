Loveland unveils 2022 Valentine card, postmark

100,000 valentines from around the world are sent to Loveland to receive a special stamp and postmark each year.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is celebrating being the world's valentine capitol for a 76th time.

The city's valentine re-mailing program — which receives more than 100,000 valentines every year — officially kicked off Tuesday with a ceremony in Loveland.

Each year, volunteers mark valentine's with a specially-designed stamp and love poem, then ship them off to their original destination.

Tuesday, officials unveiled the 2022 Loveland valentine card, collector envelope artwork and postmark as provide important deadlines for the Loveland valentine re-mailing program.

Watch a replay of the news conference below:

Also known as the nation's "Sweetheart City," Loveland's post offices and chamber of commerce receive valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries through the largest valentine program of its kind.

To get the special collector’s envelope artwork and the special 2022 postmark on your special valentine, send a pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentine in an enclosed, larger first-class envelope addressed to:

Postmaster

Attention: Valentines

446 E. 29th St.

Loveland, CO 80538

Once valentines are received, they are removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to the intended recipient.

International mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 1 and all U.S. mail must be received by Feb. 7.

The Loveland Post Office will also be accepting Valentines at 446 E. 29th St. to be dropped off in the red mailbox displayed in the lobby until Feb. 10.

You can also drop off a valentine at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce at 5400 Stone Creek Circle.

