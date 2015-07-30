KUSA – Over the 142 years Colorado has been a state, we have been providing the rest of the country with some pretty incredible innovations.

Do you know these nationally-recognized brands that are made or headquartered right here in Colorado?

If you don't see the quiz above, click here.

SPOILER ALERT: Answers to the questions above can be found below. If you want to play, don't read ahead.

Celestial Seasonings

This tea company was founded in Boulder in 1969 and the factory there serves more than 1.6 billion cups of tea every year.

KONG

The founder of this company was inspired by watching his dog play with car parts. Joe Markham introduced the KONG line of dog toys, headquartered and made in Golden in 1976.

Never Summer

The snowboard manufacturer was awarded the first patent on any type of hybrid camber technology. Each board is made in Denver.

Molson Coors

This company's product is part of the main plot line of a classic western movie - Smoky and the Bandit is all about attempting to smuggle Coors beer. Golden has been brewing it since 1873.

Crocs

Crocs, which were founded in Boulder in 2002 has sold more than 300 million pairs of shoes in more than 90 countries around the world. It's now run out of Niwot.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Based in Lakewood, it's the nation's largest operator of bagel bakeries.

Chipotle

This restaurant's motto is "food with integrity." Chipotle has been in Colorado since 1993 when the chain began in Denver. The company recently announced they will be moving their headquarters to California by the end of the year.

Osprey

One of this company's packs was seen on a Time magazine cover about hiking Everest. Osprey has been making backpacking equipment for years, and has had its official company in Colorado since 1974.

Otterbox

Otterbox was founded as a manufacturer of water resistant boxes smartphone cases for outdoor enthusiasts .Based out of Fort Collins, the company was founded in 1998.

Spyderco

Spyderco Knives have been in Golden since 1978. They pioneered many features that are now common in folding knives, including the pocket clip, serrations, and the opening hole.

