DENVER — Get ready, seafood lovers!

A New England-style seafood restaurant that's been in the works since 2018 finally opened its doors on Tuesday.

Maine Shack took over the space formerly occupied by Uber Eats at 1535 Central St. in Denver's Lower Highlands (LoHi) Neighborhood.

Balloons and a red carpet lined the entrance for the grand opening as a long line of Denverites waited anxiously to get their hands on a variety of lobster rolls, whole bellied fried clams, lobster mac and cheese, cheddar and lobster fondue, and authentic New England clam chowder.

Then there's the Le Big Max, a single or double burger patty with French onion mayo, house-made pickles, Bibb lettuce and American cheese. Culinary team Max Mackissock and Craig Dixon said ingredients used in the different menu offerings are sourced from the Gulf of Maine and shipped to the restaurant four times a week.

Guests can also indulge in creative cocktails like the Lobsterini (Chatter Wolf rye vodka, lobster brine and dry vermouth) and a Lobster Bloody Mary.

The 59-seat dining room and 40-seat patio is surrounded by artwork and decor paying tribute all things Maine -- like lighthouses, Portland Sea Dogs sports memorabilia, vintage lobster nets, paddle benches, a Monhegan Island channel marker and a seven lobster trap chandelier.

Maine Shack is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant is operated by the same team that brought Señor Bear and Bar Dough to the Mile High City.

Maine Shack was initially slated to open last summer. Prior to opening, the restaurant hosted several pop-up locations throughout the Denver metro area, including one at last summer's Grandoozy Music Festival.

