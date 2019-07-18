DENVER — Get ready, seafood lovers!

A New England-style seafood restaurant that's been in the works since 2018 will open its doors in Denver on July 30.

Maine Shack will take over the space formerly occupied by Uber Eats at 1535 Central St. in Denver's Lower Highlands (LoHi) Neighborhood.

"Maine Shack’s menu will focus on traditional New England seafood dishes including a variety of lobster rolls, “whole bellied” fried clams, hot and cold roast beef sandwiches, sides and beer and wine," a release from the restaurant says.

Some of the offerings at Maine Shack.

Baltz & Company, Inc.

Maine Shack will also serve up its signature New England Clam "chowda," Lobster Mac and Cheese and what's been dubbed the Main Shack Roll (Claw & Knuckle meat, mixed with mayo and topped with hot butter).

Guests can also indulge in creative cocktails like the Lobsterini (Chatter Wolf rye vodka, lobster brine and dry vermouth) and a Lobster Bloody Mary.

The restaurant is operated by the same team that brought Señor Bear and Bar Dough to the Mile High City.

Maine Shack was initially slated to open last summer. Since that time, the restaurant has hosted several pop-up locations throughout the Denver metro area, including one at last summer's Grandoozy Music Festival.

