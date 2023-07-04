ABBA musical added to DCPA lineup

The musical has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion.

DENVER — The hit Broadway musical based on the songs of ABBA will return to Colorado later this year.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) announced the 25th anniversary tour of "Mamma Mia!" will launch in Denver on Halloween.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in 2001, the musical has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than $4 billion.

It's also produced two movie musicals starring Meryl Streep.

"Mamma Mia!" played on Broadway for 14 years and toured North America in three productions, the last time in 2017.

The new North American tour will begin its run at the Buell Theatre in Denver from Tuesday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets are on sale at DenverCenter.org.

