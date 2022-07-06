'I’m not nuts': Man hopes to break record pushing peanut up Pikes Peak

Bob Salem of Colorado Springs will attempt to make peanut-pushing history this weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 93 years ago, someone supposedly pushed a peanut up Pikes Peak, with their nose. It's happened a few times since, but never in the 21st century.

Now, decades later, Bob Salem of Colorado Springs is attempting to do it, and hopefully in record time. And this time, it's to raise money for charity.

"With a good spoon, I won't have a problem," he laughs in an interview KRDO in Colorado Springs.

In honor of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of city life, Salem will try to reinvent one of the city's most unique moments.

On Saturday, Salem will attempt to make peanut-pushing history, hoping to finish no later than Sunday, July 17.

