Manitou Incline to close Sunday for Pikes Peak Marathon

The Manitou Incline reopened on Aug. 6 with a new online reservation system.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 23 for the Pikes Peak Marathon.

This year's Pikes Peak Ascent, which had been scheduled to be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, was canceled earlier in the year due to the pandemic. Incline hikers will not be able to make an online reservation on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The Manitou Incline reopened on Thursday, Aug. 6, but with new conditions for use.

All Incline users must make a free online reservation before hiking and show proof of their reservation to an onsite attendant, the city of Colorado Springs said in a news release. The reservation and check-in system will be managed and staffed by the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department.

Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs have been collaborating on a plan to reopen the Incline to align with recommended public health modifications during the pandemic.

The Incline was closed since March 17 under an emergency resolution issued by Manitou Springs City Council in response to COVID-19. At the time, the city said social distancing requirements and proper mask usage could not be properly enforced due to the large number of visitors on the trail.

“We want to thank all Incline users for their patience and continued patronage of this incredible trail that is such an asset to our region,” said Karen Palus, Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director. “We’ve all experienced a lot of change this year, and we know it can be challenging to adjust to new protocols, so we again thank users and ask for continued patience as we all get accustomed to the new reservation system, which we believe will help effectively manage volume on the trail. Since climbing the Incline is no small feat, we hope you view the reservation wristband as a token of accomplishment that you wear with pride during and after your hike!”

For more information on the Incline, including reservations, parking, rules and regulations, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.