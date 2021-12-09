Popular hiking incline to close for road repairs

Reservations are needed if you want to climb 2,768 steps up a mountain.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Incline will close for two days for utilities work on the upper portion of Ruxton Avenue leading up to the base of the trail.

The steep and popular hiking trail will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The City of Colorado Springs said the water line utilities work is classified as investigative work and was requested by the City of Manitou Springs. The work will be completed by Colorado Springs Utilities. Rangers also plan to do maintenance work on the Incline during the closure.

Owned and managed by the City of Colorado Springs near the base of Barr Trail in Manitou Springs, the Manitou Incline features 2,768 steps up a mountain.

The free reservation system, which began in 2020, remains in place through a memorandum of understanding between the cities of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs.

Previously, hikers could reserve a spot up to seven days in advance. Thanks to feedback from hikers about wanting to plan further in advance, hikers can now make a reservation for the Incline as early as eight weeks in advance at ColoradoSprings.gov/Incline.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.